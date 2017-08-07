XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/08/2017 - 16:06 BST

His Liverpool Career Isn't Finished – Reds Legend Backs Out-of-favour Star

 




Former Liverpool left-back John Arne Riise does not think Mamadou Sakho is finished at Anfield.

Sakho fell foul of Jurgen Klopp last summer and was sidelined at Liverpool, eventually being loaned out for the second half of last term to Crystal Palace.




The centre-back has also been on the fringes over pre-season this summer and the writing looks to be on the wall for the Frenchman at Anfield.

But Riise feels the last chapter on Sakho's Liverpool story has not yet been written and he is backing the centre-back to force his way back into the reckoning.
 


"My guess is that Sakho will, through hard work and commitment, turn it all around and play for Liverpool this season", Riise wrote on Twitter.

Crystal Palace had been linked with wanting to re-sign Sakho earlier this summer, but Liverpool's financial demands for the former Paris Saint-Germain star put the Eagles off.

Sakho will be keen to play regular first team football over the forthcoming season as he looks to force his way into the France squad for next summer's World Cup in Russia.
 