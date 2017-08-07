XRegister
07/08/2017 - 11:15 BST

Juventus CEO Delivers Transfer Blow To Chelsea

 




Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has insisted that Chelsea target Alex Sandro wants to continue in Italy next season.

The full-back has been one of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s top targets this summer, but the Premier League champions have so far failed to take him to Italy.




Juventus have knocked back big money offers from the Blues for Sandro and have made it clear that they won’t be selling one of the best left backs in the world in the current window.

Chelsea are still willing to do a deal in the final weeks of the transfer window but the Juventus CEO reiterated the club’s desire to hold on to Sandro and stressed that the player wants to continue in Italy.
 


He also added that Juventus are considering offering him an improved contract.  

Asked about the Brazilian’s future, Marotta told Rai Sport: “The player wishes to continue in Italy.

“Furthermore there could be a touch-up to his wages.”

Conte has been left frustrated by Chelsea’s failures in signing their top targets this summer and Marotta’s words are expected to further anger the Italian coach.
 