Leeds United Striker Likely To Make League One Move, Blackburn Rovers Keen

Leeds United striker Marcus Antonsson looks unlikely to return to Sweden in the current transfer window and is instead being tipped to drop down to League One, where Blackburn Rovers are one of the clubs interested.



Antonsson is on the fringes of the Leeds squad under Thomas Christiansen and the head coach chose to leave him out of the matchday squad for Sunday's 3-2 win away at Bolton Wanderers in the Championship.











Clubs in Sweden have been keen to sign Antonsson, but it appears he will stay in England and drop down to League One, according to Swedish daily Expressen.



Blackburn are interested in offering the 26-year-old a new home, while a number of other League One sides are also keen on Antonsson.





It is still unclear on what terms he will exit Elland Road, with both a loan move and a permanent transfer possible .