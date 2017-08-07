Liverpool Leave It Too Late As Brazilian Arrives In Italy To Seal Inter Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Dalbert has arrived in Italy to put the finishing touches to his switch to Inter, meaning Liverpool's bid for the left-back has come too late.



Liverpool are reported to have put an offer Dalbert's way in an effort to hijack the Brazilian's move from Nice to Inter.











The Nerazzurri have been keen to make sure their plans to sign Dalbert continue uninterrupted and, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the 23-year-old has now arrived in Milan.



He is expected to undergo a medical with the Serie A giants on Tuesday before then sealing a €20m move from Nice.





Liverpool are coming under increasing pressure to make signings this summer, but the Reds look to have left it too late to divert Dalbert from Italy to England .