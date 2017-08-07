XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/08/2017 - 14:06 BST

Liverpool Midfielder Is Juventus’ Coach’s Top Target

 




Liverpool midfielder Emre Can remains Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri’s top choice but the Italian champions are aware of the difficulties of getting a deal over the line with the Reds.

The 23-year-old Germany midfielder’s future at Liverpool has been a topic of much speculation this summer with Juventus keen to take him to Italy.




Can’s contract with Juventus expires at the end of next season and his representatives and Liverpool are yet to reach an agreement over a new deal for the midfielder.

Juventus have been keeping tabs on his situation all summer, but Jurgen Klopp is not planning to lose the 23-year-old midfielder and is insistent on holding on to him.
 


Can is one of Juventus’ many midfield targets, but according to Rai Sport, the German is coach Allegri’s top choice for the summer and he is pushing the club to sign him.  

However, Juventus are aware that it will be difficult to get a deal over the line with Liverpool for Can as the Reds are not interested in selling the German this summer.

Liverpool are prepared to risk losing him for free at the end of next season, rather than sell him in the final month of the transfer window without getting a replacement.
 