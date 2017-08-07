Liverpool Midfielder Is Juventus’ Coach’s Top Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Emre Can remains Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri’s top choice but the Italian champions are aware of the difficulties of getting a deal over the line with the Reds.



The 23-year-old Germany midfielder’s future at Liverpool has been a topic of much speculation this summer with Juventus keen to take him to Italy.











Can’s contract with Juventus expires at the end of next season and his representatives and Liverpool are yet to reach an agreement over a new deal for the midfielder.



Juventus have been keeping tabs on his situation all summer, but Jurgen Klopp is not planning to lose the 23-year-old midfielder and is insistent on holding on to him.





Can is one of Juventus’ many midfield targets, but according to Rai Sport, the German is coach Allegri’s top choice for the summer and he is pushing the club to sign him.

However, Juventus are aware that it will be difficult to get a deal over the line with Liverpool for Can as the Reds are not interested in selling the German this summer.



Liverpool are prepared to risk losing him for free at the end of next season, rather than sell him in the final month of the transfer window without getting a replacement.

