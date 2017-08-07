Marseille Confident Of Seeing Off Serie A Interest For Aston Villa Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille are confident of getting a deal over the line to sign Aston Villa full-back Jordan Amavi in the coming days.



The defender’s move to Sevilla collapsed earlier in the summer and there were suggestions that he failed a medical, which the player and Villa furiously denied.











There has always been interest in Amavi from France, with Monaco and Nice believed to be keen but Marseille are in pole position to secure his signature this month.



They have already tabled a loan bid for the player with an option to sign him on a permanent deal for €10m and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 club are confident of getting the deal done in the coming days.





They have been in touch with Amavi and his representatives and the player has been intrigued by the project on offer at Marseille, making them the clear favourites.

However, Marseille are prepared to remain vigilant as they are aware that there are enough clubs who are still interested in snapping up Amavi this summer.



Fiorentina are alive to the situation and are still trying to convince Amavi to move to Italy but for the moment Marseille are in pole position to sign the Frenchman this summer.

