XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/08/2017 - 10:29 BST

Official: Leeds Snap Up Manchester United Defender On Loan

 




Leeds United have announced the signature of Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a loan deal for the season.

The young left-back underwent a medical at Leeds on Friday night and all the details of his move to Elland Road have been completed for the Whites to announce his signature.




With Charlie Tailor leaving the club, Leeds were in the market for a full-back and the highly rated Manchester United youngster has been snapped up on loan for the season.

The 20-year-old spent part of last season on loan at Wolves and will be hoping to play regular football under Thomas Christianson at Leeds in the current campaign.
 


Borthwick-Jackson made his senior debut for Manchester United against West Brom in November 2015 and has 14 appearances under his belt for the Old Trafford outfit.  

Manchester United will be hoping to see the youngster gain valuable experience at Leeds this season before he returns to Old Trafford next summer.

He has become the eleventh new signing for Leeds in the current window as the new head coach continues the overhaul of a squad that came close to securing a playoff spot last season.

Leeds started the new campaign with a 3-2 win over Bolton on Sunday.
 