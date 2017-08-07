Official: Leeds Snap Up Manchester United Defender On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have announced the signature of Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a loan deal for the season.



The young left-back underwent a medical at Leeds on Friday night and all the details of his move to Elland Road have been completed for the Whites to announce his signature.











With Charlie Tailor leaving the club, Leeds were in the market for a full-back and the highly rated Manchester United youngster has been snapped up on loan for the season.



The 20-year-old spent part of last season on loan at Wolves and will be hoping to play regular football under Thomas Christianson at Leeds in the current campaign.





Borthwick-Jackson made his senior debut for Manchester United against West Brom in November 2015 and has 14 appearances under his belt for the Old Trafford outfit.

Manchester United will be hoping to see the youngster gain valuable experience at Leeds this season before he returns to Old Trafford next summer.



He has become the eleventh new signing for Leeds in the current window as the new head coach continues the overhaul of a squad that came close to securing a playoff spot last season.



Leeds started the new campaign with a 3-2 win over Bolton on Sunday.

