XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/08/2017 - 15:00 BST

Official: Leeds United Starlet Joins Port Vale

 




Port Vale have confirmed the loan signing of full-back Tyler Denton from Leeds United for the season ahead.

Denton recently signed a new contract with the Elland Road club, but Leeds have decided his development will be best served by a spell away from the club on loan.




Now Denton has linked up with Port Vale, with the League Two side being Leeds' next opponents, in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night at Elland Road.

Confirming the move, Port Vale said: "We are delighted to announce the signing of Tyler Denton on a season long-loan from Leeds United."
 


Denton, who is 21 years old, made three senior appearances for Leeds last season, turning out in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

Leeds' signing of left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Manchester United has opened the door for Denton to leave and he will be looking to play on a regular basis at Vale Park.

Denton could make his debut for Port Vale on Saturday in a League Two fixture against Wycombe Wanderers.
 