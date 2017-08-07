Official: Leeds United Starlet Joins Port Vale

Follow @insidefutbol





Port Vale have confirmed the loan signing of full-back Tyler Denton from Leeds United for the season ahead.



Denton recently signed a new contract with the Elland Road club, but Leeds have decided his development will be best served by a spell away from the club on loan.











Now Denton has linked up with Port Vale, with the League Two side being Leeds' next opponents, in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night at Elland Road.



Confirming the move, Port Vale said: "We are delighted to announce the signing of Tyler Denton on a season long-loan from Leeds United."





Denton, who is 21 years old, made three senior appearances for Leeds last season, turning out in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup .