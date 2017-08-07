Paris Saint-Germain Reach Salary Agreement With Tottenham Hotspur Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juan Foyth's move to Paris Saint-Germain is imminent as the French giants wrap up the arrival of the Tottenham Hotspur target.



Spurs had been favourites to snap up the promising Argentine centre-back, but PSG recently pressed the accelerator and agreed a fee with the youngster's club side Estudiantes.











The deal has been held up though as personal terms were thrashed out, but that obstacle is now gone as, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Foyth's advisors now have an agreement over a salary with PSG.



The move is now expected to be quickly finalised and Foyth will be added to the ranks at the Parc des Princes, and put at coach Unai Emery's disposal.





PSG have been keen to add another centre-back to the mix and in Foyth have got their man .