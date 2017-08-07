Paris Saint-Germain Won’t Sell Liverpool Defensive Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have no plans to sell Liverpool and Inter Milan target Presnel Kimpembe this summer.



The 21-year-old defender’s future has come under the scanner this summer, with speculation of interest from big clubs in England and Italy.











Liverpool have been keeping tabs on his situation this summer and even Everton have been linked with having an interest in the young French defender in the current window.



But Inter Milan are the ones who have shown the most concrete interest in Kimpembe and have already been in touch with PSG about the possibility of signing him.





There is also speculation the Nerazzurri are plotting to put in a bid towards the end of the transfer window, but their efforts are not expected to yield much.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, PSG are not considering the possibility of selling the 21-year-old during the summer transfer window.



The Parisians have no plans to allow one of their brightest young talents to leave and are keen to keep him at the club beyond the end of this month.



The 21-year-old has a contract until 2021 with PSG.

