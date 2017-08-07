XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/08/2017 - 14:00 BST

Philippe Coutinho’s Agent Still In London Working On Barcelona Transfer

 




Philippe Coutinho’s agent is still in London trying to conduct the talks between Liverpool and Barcelona over the Brazilian’s proposed transfer.

The 25-year-old's future at Liverpool has been uncertain in recent days, despite Jurgen Klopp’s repeated insistence that the player won’t be allowed to leave the club this summer.




The Liverpool board did promise the German that Coutinho will not be sold, but the club have reportedly agreed to accept a €100m fee from the Catalan giants to sell the midfielder.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the player’s agent is still present in London and has been conducting the talks between the two clubs as Coutinho’s future remains uncertain.
 


Barcelona officials could soon be back in England this week in order to close out a deal for the midfielder, but it all depends whether the Liverpool board are truly prepared to sell the Brazilian.  

There are also claims that Liverpool could ask Barcelona to include Andre Gomes in any deal to take Coutinho to the Nou Camp as Klopp is believed to be a fan of the Portugal international.

Coutinho has already given his nod to the proposed transfer and has agreed a contract with Barcelona.

The player has also privately told Klopp that he wants to join Barcelona this summer.
 