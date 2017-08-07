XRegister
07/08/2017 - 13:55 BST

Roma Not Willing To Match Leicester’s Valuation Of Arsenal Target Riyad Mahrez

 




Roma have decided not to match Leicester City’s valuation of Riyad Mahrez and believe their last offer was good enough.

The Serie A giants have faced frustration in their chase for Mahrez so far as Leicester have continued to demand a high price for their wantaway winger this summer.




Also an Arsenal target, Roma have been in talks with Leicester over the last few weeks to reach an agreement for the winger, but a deal remains elusive and the Foxes rejected a €35m offer from the Giallorossi last week.

And it seems Roma have run out of patience with Leicester as according to Sky Italia, the Serie A outfit have made it clear they won’t be improving their bid for Mahrez.
 


Leicester believe their last bid was good enough for the 26-year-old winger and have decided against placing any further offers on Leicester’s table for the Algerian.  

It has been claimed that Leicester have set the price at €44m for Mahrez and Roma are not interested in matching their valuation of the Algerian winger.

Mahrez admitted last week that he would like to talk to Roma, but that will not be possible as long as Leicester refuse to accept an offer from the Serie A giants.
 