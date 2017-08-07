Tottenham Hotspur Linked With Double Raid On Serie A Side

Totttenham Hotspur could launch a double raid on Italian Serie A side Genoa for two South Americans.
The north London giants have been quiet in the transfer market so far this summer, something which has caused worry amongst a number of Spurs supporters, especially with full-back Kyle Walker being sold to Manchester City.
But Spurs could soon be set to make a splash in the transfer market as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they have their eyes on two Genoa stars.
Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of left-sided Uruguayan Diego Laxalt, while he also admires Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone.
Both Torino and Fiorentina are keen on the Argentine hitman, but have not yet worked out a deal with Genoa, who are claimed to be looking for €25m in order to sell.
It is claimed Tottenham would have no difficulty in affording Simeone, while the player himself would also be keen to work under countryman Pochettino in north London, with the added bonus of Champions League football also being on the agenda.
Laxalt meanwhile has been linked with two other Premier League clubs this summer in the shape of Chelsea and Liverpool.