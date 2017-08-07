Tottenham Hotspur Linked With Double Raid On Serie A Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Totttenham Hotspur could launch a double raid on Italian Serie A side Genoa for two South Americans.



The north London giants have been quiet in the transfer market so far this summer, something which has caused worry amongst a number of Spurs supporters, especially with full-back Kyle Walker being sold to Manchester City.











But Spurs could soon be set to make a splash in the transfer market as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they have their eyes on two Genoa stars.



Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of left-sided Uruguayan Diego Laxalt, while he also admires Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone.





Both Torino and Fiorentina are keen on the Argentine hitman, but have not yet worked out a deal with Genoa, who are claimed to be looking for €25m in order to sell .