XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/08/2017 - 17:01 BST

Transfer Bluff Called, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Target To See Out Final Year of Contract

 




Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Yann Karamoh is prepared to sit tight at French side Caen for the final year of his contract.

Inter have been trying to sign Karamoh and the attacker has had his heart set on joining the Nerazzurri, but the Serie A outfit are not prepared to pay the €10m demanded by Caen.




According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Karamoh wrote on Snapchat: "Official: I'll be a Caen player in the 2017/18 season."

Karamoh is claimed to be unhappy at the asking price placed on his head by Caen and is prepared to wait until his contract runs out next summer to then move on.
 


Inter will be hoping to sign Karamoh to a pre-contractual agreement in the new year, but could face competition from Premier League sides.

North London pair Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked with Karamoh and are reportedly admirers of the young forward.

And Everton and Southampton have been claimed to be alive to his talent.

Caen could look to sell Karamoh in the new year rather than lose him when his contract expires, or the Ligue 1 side may adjust their asking price to push a sale through this summer.
 