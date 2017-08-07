Transfer Bluff Called, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Target To See Out Final Year of Contract

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Yann Karamoh is prepared to sit tight at French side Caen for the final year of his contract.
Inter have been trying to sign Karamoh and the attacker has had his heart set on joining the Nerazzurri, but the Serie A outfit are not prepared to pay the €10m demanded by Caen.
According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Karamoh wrote on Snapchat: "Official: I'll be a Caen player in the 2017/18 season."
Karamoh is claimed to be unhappy at the asking price placed on his head by Caen and is prepared to wait until his contract runs out next summer to then move on.
Inter will be hoping to sign Karamoh to a pre-contractual agreement in the new year, but could face competition from Premier League sides.
North London pair Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked with Karamoh and are reportedly admirers of the young forward.
And Everton and Southampton have been claimed to be alive to his talent.
Caen could look to sell Karamoh in the new year rather than lose him when his contract expires, or the Ligue 1 side may adjust their asking price to push a sale through this summer.