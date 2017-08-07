Transfer Bluff Called, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Target To See Out Final Year of Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Yann Karamoh is prepared to sit tight at French side Caen for the final year of his contract.



Inter have been trying to sign Karamoh and the attacker has had his heart set on joining the Nerazzurri, but the Serie A outfit are not prepared to pay the €10m demanded by Caen.











According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Karamoh wrote on Snapchat: "Official: I'll be a Caen player in the 2017/18 season."



Karamoh is claimed to be unhappy at the asking price placed on his head by Caen and is prepared to wait until his contract runs out next summer to then move on.





Inter will be hoping to sign Karamoh to a pre-contractual agreement in the new year, but could face competition from Premier League sides .