You’re Getting Me In My Prime, Martyn Waghorn Tells Ipswich After Sealing Rangers Exit

Rangers have confirmed the departure of striker Martyn Waghorn for English Championship side Ipswich Town, with the 27-year-old telling the Tractor Boys they are getting a player arriving in his prime.



Waghorn was a key man under former Gers boss Mark Warburton, but Pedro Caixinha has decided the ex-Sunderland man is now surplus to requirements at Ibrox.











Rangers have not dislclosed the fee they will receive from Ipswich for Waghorn, who departs the club having made 79 appearances and scored a notable 44 goals.



Waghorn, who has taken the number 9 shirt, is delighted with the move and believes he is arriving at Portman Road at the peak in his career.





" It’s an exciting move for me. You get a fresh buzz when you join a new club. That’s how I feel. It’s a new start and I’m really looking forward to it", he told his new club's official site.