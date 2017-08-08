Antonio Conte Throws Eden Hazard Speculation Upstairs To Chelsea Board

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that any decision on Eden Hazard's future will be taken by the club's board, but he is sure the forward wants to stay.



The Belgian's future has been a subject of speculation in recent days with talk that Barcelona could make a move to sign him.











Ernesto Valverde is looking for options to replace Neymar, who left for Paris Saint-Germain last week, and Hazard could well turn out to be an ideal option.



Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid have also been liked with a move, though the Italian has always maintained that the player concerned is not for sale at any cost.





However, Conte has already hinted that Nemanja Matic leaving for Manchester United displeased him and the Blues boss is clear any decision over Hazard leaving will be taken by the club's board.

"I am the coach and I can give my opinion. But the final decision is always the club's", Conte was quoted as saying by beIN Sports, when asked about talk Hazard is a wanted man.



"I think these are rumours and Eden is very happy to stay with us, to play with Chelsea and to start the new season."



The former Juventus manager also took time to speak about the need to bring in players and not sell them as it would affect the depth of the squad.



"We are trying to buy players, not to sell them.



"Otherwise the number is always less and we are in trouble."

