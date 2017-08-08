XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/08/2017 - 16:44 BST

Barcelona Prepared To Pay £109m To Sign Philippe Coutinho

 




Barcelona are ready to pay £109m to take Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

Coutinho wants to join Barcelona, it has been claimed, and the Catalan giants are confident of getting their man, with plans made to present him to the media later this week.




But despite claims in Spain that the Liverpool board have given the green light on a sale, Coutinho reported for training as scheduled earlier today.

Barcelona want to get the deal done and are ready to pay up to £109m to take the Brazilian to the Camp Nou.
 


Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not want to lose Coutinho, however it remains to be seen if the club's owners Fenway Sports Group will be willing to turn their back on over £100m for a player signed from Inter for just £8.5m.

Barcelona are also looking to sign Ousmane Dembele from German side Borussia Dortmund.

It is claimed Dortmund are looking for £100m in order to let Dembele leave for Spain.
 