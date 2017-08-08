Benfica Fix Asking Price For Crystal Palace and Southampton Target

Benfica have slapped an asking price of €15m on full-back Andre Almeida amidst interest from Crystal Palace and Southampton.
The Premier League pair are admirers of the 26-year-old and are looking at lodging bids of around the €10m mark in an effort to take him from the Portuguese giants.
Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, wants €15m in order to sell Almeida, with a premium being added because the club have already lost one full-back, in the shape of Nelson Semedo, to Barcelona.
Almeida has already attracted interest from Eintracht Frankfurt, but the Bundesliga club were scared off by the €15m asking price.
The defender, who is also able to operate in midfield, came through the youth ranks at Lisbon side Belenenses before being scooped up by Benfica in 2011.
He has represented Portugal at numerous youth levels on the international stage, while also collecting eight senior Portugal caps so far.
Almeida has been seen as a replacement for the departed Semedo, for whom Benfica netted just over €30m from Barcelona, and clubs will have to dig deep to convince the Portuguese giants to sell.