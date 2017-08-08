Benfica Fix Asking Price For Crystal Palace and Southampton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Benfica have slapped an asking price of €15m on full-back Andre Almeida amidst interest from Crystal Palace and Southampton.



The Premier League pair are admirers of the 26-year-old and are looking at lodging bids of around the €10m mark in an effort to take him from the Portuguese giants.











Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, wants €15m in order to sell Almeida, with a premium being added because the club have already lost one full-back, in the shape of Nelson Semedo, to Barcelona.



Almeida has already attracted interest from Eintracht Frankfurt, but the Bundesliga club were scared off by the €15m asking price.





The defender, who is also able to operate in midfield, came through the youth ranks at Lisbon side Belenenses before being scooped up by Benfica in 2011 .