Celtic’s Champions League Playoff Opponents Could Suffer Key Man Departure As Striker Wanted

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic's Champions League playoff round opponents FC Astana could lose a key man before the two teams lock horns.



Brendan Rodgers' Bhoys have been drawn to face the Kazakhstani giants in the battle to reach the lucrative group stage of the Champions League.











The two teams first meet at Celtic Park on Wednesday 16th August, before the return leg in Kazakhstan takes place the following week.



For Astana, striker Junior Kabananga has featured in all four of their Champions League qualifying games so far – but the DR Congo international is a wanted man.





Indeed, according to the Nottingham Post, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Hull City are all moving to sign Kabananga, who is rated at around the £1.5m mark .