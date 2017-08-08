Celtic’s Champions League Playoff Opponents Could Suffer Key Man Departure As Striker Wanted

Celtic's Champions League playoff round opponents FC Astana could lose a key man before the two teams lock horns.
Brendan Rodgers' Bhoys have been drawn to face the Kazakhstani giants in the battle to reach the lucrative group stage of the Champions League.
The two teams first meet at Celtic Park on Wednesday 16th August, before the return leg in Kazakhstan takes place the following week.
For Astana, striker Junior Kabananga has featured in all four of their Champions League qualifying games so far – but the DR Congo international is a wanted man.
Indeed, according to the Nottingham Post, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Hull City are all moving to sign Kabananga, who is rated at around the £1.5m mark.
Leeds are claimed to currently be in pole position.
Losing Kabananga would be a blow for Astana ahead of their crunch Champions League tie against Celtic.
The DR Congo international is a regular fixture in the team for Stanimir Stoilov's men, and he scored against Legia Warsaw in their Champions League third round qualifier, as well as providing an assist in the 3-1 home win which proved decisive; Legia Warsaw won the second leg 1-0.
Even if Astana do keep hold of Kabananga for the tie, transfer speculation could affect the striker's performance.