Congratulations On Future Liverpool Move – Southampton Legend On Mario Lemina Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has joked that new Saints signing Mario Lemina can expect a call from Liverpool next summer.



The south coast club completed the signing of Lemina from Italian champions Juventus on Tuesday, paying a club-record fee of just over £18m to take the Gabon midfielder to the Premier League.











Lemina struggled for playing time at Juventus last term and will be hoping to feature on a regular basis for the Saints this season.



And Le Tissier joked that the Gabon international should prepare to be approached by Liverpool in 2018.





Liverpool have regularly sought to sign players from Southampton in recent years, with this summer being no exception as they continue to be linked with defender Virgil van Dijk.