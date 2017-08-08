XRegister
08/08/2017 - 22:00 BST

Congratulations On Future Liverpool Move – Southampton Legend On Mario Lemina Signing

 




Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has joked that new Saints signing Mario Lemina can expect a call from Liverpool next summer.

The south coast club completed the signing of Lemina from Italian champions Juventus on Tuesday, paying a club-record fee of just over £18m to take the Gabon midfielder to the Premier League.




Lemina struggled for playing time at Juventus last term and will be hoping to feature on a regular basis for the Saints this season.

And Le Tissier joked that the Gabon international should prepare to be approached by Liverpool in 2018.
 


Liverpool have regularly sought to sign players from Southampton in recent years, with this summer being no exception as they continue to be linked with defender Virgil van Dijk.

Le Tissier wrote on Twitter: "Welcome to Southampton, Mario Lemina, and good luck on your next move to Liverpool next year."

Lemina joined Juventus from French giants Marseille in 2015 and managed 42 appearances for the Bianconeri.

He had been linked with several clubs this summer, including Everton and West Ham.
 