Fitness Clowns, Scientific Cowboys – Dutch Coach Hits Out At West Ham United

Renowned fitness coach Raymond Verheijen has taken aim at West Ham United over their plans to put striker Andy Carroll through tough double training sessions to get him in shape for the new Premier League campaign.



Carroll will not be fit for the start of the season, but West Ham's new head of medical services, Gary Lewin, is ready to push the England striker to the limit in a bid to not just up his fitness, but also discover the source of his injury problems.











Verheijen, who is a fierce critic of overtraining, has hit out at West Ham and appeared to indicate that Lewin, who worked for Arsenal for 22 years and England for 18, is a clown.



Linking to a story on West Ham's double training sessions for Carroll, the Dutch fitness coach wrote on Twitter: "It's worrying to see how most fitness clowns and scientific cowboys still do not understand the concept of 'fitness'."





Verheijen has been a fierce critic of Arsene Wenger's approach at Arsenal, which he feels has contributed to the continual injury issues which the Gunners regularly face and which stretch their squad seemingly on a yearly basis .