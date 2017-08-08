Gaetano Berardi Signs New Leeds United Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Gaetano Berardi has put pen to paper on a new contract with Leeds United running until the summer of 2020.



The full-back has become a popular member of the Leeds squad due to his fully committed performances in a white shirt and now the Yorkshire giants have ensured he will be staying at Elland Road for a further three years.











Berardi joined the Whites in 2014 from Serie A club Sampdoria and is able to operate as both a right-back and a left-back.



He has made a total of 83 appearances for the club and was in action in Sunday's 3-2 Championship win away at Bolton Wanderers.





Berardi was thought forced off during the encounter due to injury and Leeds are waiting to see how serious the blow is .