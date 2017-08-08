Gaetano Berardi Signs New Leeds United Contract

Gaetano Berardi has put pen to paper on a new contract with Leeds United running until the summer of 2020.
The full-back has become a popular member of the Leeds squad due to his fully committed performances in a white shirt and now the Yorkshire giants have ensured he will be staying at Elland Road for a further three years.
Berardi joined the Whites in 2014 from Serie A club Sampdoria and is able to operate as both a right-back and a left-back.
He has made a total of 83 appearances for the club and was in action in Sunday's 3-2 Championship win away at Bolton Wanderers.
Berardi was thought forced off during the encounter due to injury and Leeds are waiting to see how serious the blow is.
The Italian has already become a key man under new head coach Thomas Christiansen and Leeds will hope he is not out of action for long.
Berardi follows in the footsteps of Kalvin Phillips and Tyler Denton in signing a new deal at Leeds, with the pair also having put pen to paper in recent days.