XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/08/2017 - 16:05 BST

Gaetano Berardi Signs New Leeds United Contract

 




Gaetano Berardi has put pen to paper on a new contract with Leeds United running until the summer of 2020.

The full-back has become a popular member of the Leeds squad due to his fully committed performances in a white shirt and now the Yorkshire giants have ensured he will be staying at Elland Road for a further three years.




Berardi joined the Whites in 2014 from Serie A club Sampdoria and is able to operate as both a right-back and a left-back.

He has made a total of 83 appearances for the club and was in action in Sunday's 3-2 Championship win away at Bolton Wanderers.
 


Berardi was thought forced off during the encounter due to injury and Leeds are waiting to see how serious the blow is.

The Italian has already become a key man under new head coach Thomas Christiansen and Leeds will hope he is not out of action for long.

Berardi follows in the footsteps of Kalvin Phillips and Tyler Denton in signing a new deal at Leeds, with the pair also having put pen to paper in recent days.
 