Game Over – Jose Mourinho Admits Defeat In Gareth Bale Quest

Jose Mourinho has declared Manchester United's pursuit of Gareth Bale over after the Welshman started against the Red Devils in the UEFA Super Cup, helping Real Madrid run out 2-1 winners.



Bale has been linked with leaving Real Madrid in recent days, with Manchester United at the front of the queue and ready to welcome him to Old Trafford.











But Mourinho, who claimed he would fight for the Welshman's signature if it was available, thinks following Bale's outing in the super cup clash it is clear Real Madrid want to keep hold of him and he wants to stay in Spain.



As such, Manchester United's hopes of signing Bale this summer have come to an end, Mourinho insists.





" I think clearly the club want him, the manager wants him and he wants the club", Mourinho said on BT Sport when asked about Bale.