I’m Loving Graham Dorrans Partnership – Ryan Jack

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Ryan Jack is keen to continue building his partnership in midfield with Graham Dorrans.



Both Jack and Dorrans were brought in earlier this summer by Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha and the pair were in action on Sunday when the Gers registered a 2-1 win away at Motherwell.











Dorrans scored both goals at Fir Park and Jack enjoyed playing alongside the former West Brom midfielder, something he is looking forward to doing more of.



"It has been good playing with Graham", Jack told a press conference.





" I am really enjoying it. We want to keep building a partnership and that will only get better", he added.