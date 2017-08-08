I’m Loving Graham Dorrans Partnership – Ryan Jack

Rangers star Ryan Jack is keen to continue building his partnership in midfield with Graham Dorrans.
Both Jack and Dorrans were brought in earlier this summer by Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha and the pair were in action on Sunday when the Gers registered a 2-1 win away at Motherwell.
Dorrans scored both goals at Fir Park and Jack enjoyed playing alongside the former West Brom midfielder, something he is looking forward to doing more of.
"It has been good playing with Graham", Jack told a press conference.
"I am really enjoying it. We want to keep building a partnership and that will only get better", he added.
Jack is now aiming for Rangers to build on their win at Motherwell as they look to start the engine on what they hope will be a successful domestic campaign.
The former Aberdeen man knows though that there is still much for the Gers to improve upon.
"The first league game is what you build up to and look forward to. It's something we can build on now.
"I just think we always strive to be better individually.
"At times at Motherwell we were up against it so there's always room for improvement", he added.
Rangers are next in action on Wednesday evening when they play host to Dunfermline at Ibrox in the Scottish League Cup.