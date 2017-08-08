XRegister
06 October 2016

08/08/2017 - 14:43 BST

Jurgen Klopp Main Obstacle As Barcelona Want To Unveil Philippe Coutinho This Week

 




Barcelona are in the final stages of securing the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, it has been claimed, with Jurgen Klopp the chief obstacle to the move.

Coutinho wants to move to the Camp Nou and Barcelona are keen to snap him up as they look to use the €222m brought in by selling Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.




The Reds midfielder is claimed to have told Liverpool of his desire to join Barcelona, despite the Merseyside club being unwilling to sell.

According to Catalan sports daily Sport, Barcelona are in the final stages of snapping up Coutinho and are planning to be able to present the Brazilian to the media later this week.
 


It is suggested Barcelona will make their final offer for Coutinho today, but the Spanish side are confident as Liverpool's owners are claimed to have already approved the big-money sale.

The main issue standing between Coutinho and Barcelona is Liverpool manager Klopp.

The German tactician does not want to lose Coutinho and is still working to try to make sure he stays at Anfield.

But Barcelona believe Coutinho is the perfect replacement for Neymar and are pushing hard to take him to Spain.
 