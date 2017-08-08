La Liga Giants Enquire About Liverpool Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Sevilla have made an enquiry with Liverpool over re-signing Alberto Moreno.



Los Rojiblancos have been looking to bring in another left-back this summer and thrashed out an agreement with Aston Villa for Jordan Amavi, only to see the former Nice star fail a medical.











Moreno's name has now come up at the Spanish giants and, according to Diario de Sevilla, the club have been in touch with Liverpool to ask about the left-back's situation at Anfield.



He fell out of favour at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp last season and the German even preferred midfielder James Milner over the Spaniard at left-back.





Klopp is likely to have the last word on whether Moreno will be sold this summer, but the defender is again likely to struggle for regular playing time at Anfield in the new campaign.