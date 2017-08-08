Leeds United Leading Nottingham Forest and Hull City In Hitman Hunt

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Hull City have all been linked with FC Astana striker Junior Kabananga, with the Whites claimed to be in pole position in the race.



The 28-year-old has scored 27 goals in 73 appearances for the Kazakhstani giants and has completed all 90 minutes in each four of Astana's Champions League qualifying games so far.











He scored against Legia Warsaw in Kazakhstan and Kabananga's exploits have not gone unnoticed, with a trio of Championship clubs now linked with making a move to sign him



According to the Nottingham Post, Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Hull are all in the mix for the striker, with Leeds leading the race.





Kabananga is under contract with Astana for a further two years and has been rated at around the £1.5m mark .