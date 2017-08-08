XRegister
08/08/2017 - 13:07 BST

Leeds United Still Sweating On Injured Duo

 




Leeds United are still sweating over the fitness of defensive pair Matthew Pennington and Gaetano Berardi.

Both the centre-back and the full-back were forced off through injury during the course of Leeds' 3-2 win away at Bolton Wanderers on Sunday as the Whites got their Championship campaign off to a winning start.




The duo had been expected to undergo scans on Monday meaning the extent of any damage could be assessed.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are still waiting for the swelling to go down on their respective injuries.
 


As such, it would appear neither Pennington nor Berardi will be involved on Wednesday night when Leeds play host to Port Vale in an EFL Cup tie.

Leeds will be hoping neither injury is serious as they are already stretched defensively.

The Yorkshire giants are in the market to sign another centre-back, but have yet to strike gold, though they have just added left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson to the ranks, on loan from Manchester United.
 