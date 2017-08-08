Leeds United Still Sweating On Injured Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are still sweating over the fitness of defensive pair Matthew Pennington and Gaetano Berardi.



Both the centre-back and the full-back were forced off through injury during the course of Leeds' 3-2 win away at Bolton Wanderers on Sunday as the Whites got their Championship campaign off to a winning start.











The duo had been expected to undergo scans on Monday meaning the extent of any damage could be assessed.



But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are still waiting for the swelling to go down on their respective injuries.





As such, it would appear neither Pennington nor Berardi will be involved on Wednesday night when Leeds play host to Port Vale in an EFL Cup tie .