Liam Bridcutt Assured of Chances at Leeds United By Whites Boss

Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen has assured club captain Liam Bridcutt that he will receive opportunities to play in the current campaign.



Bridcutt is Leeds' captain and it has been speculated he could lose the armband this term, with Pontus Jansson a key contender to replace him.











The midfielder was left out of the matchday squad against Bolton Wanderers on Sunday, giving fuel to the speculation that he might be nearing the end of his time at Elland Road, with his contract expiring in less than twelve months.



However, the head coach, who is in charge of making decisions, insists that Bridcutt continues to be considered "a captain" at the club and will have his chances.





On his interactions with the midfielder, Christiansen said that while the player was disappointed with his omission, he has been assured of his opportunities over the course of the season.

“Yes. I had a talk to him and of course he was disappointed that he wasn’t in the squad but I said to him that the season is long and he will have his time, his opportunity.



"This is a decision I took in that moment", Christiansen was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Evening Post.



“He was the captain last season and he’s still a captain whether he’s in the 11 or the squad because I see him as a player that the other players respect.



“He has the right character or shows the right character in training and on and off the pitch.



"That will remain the same and I’m happy to have him here.”

