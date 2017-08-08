XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/08/2017 - 12:08 BST

Michael Brown Knows Way It Should Be Done – Leeds United Talent Can’t Wait To Learn

 




Leeds United talent Tyler Denton is keen to learn as much as he can from Port Vale boss Michael Brown after linking up with the League Two side on a season-long loan deal.

A number of Leeds fans had been keen for Denton to get his first team chance at Elland Road this season, especially in light of the departure of left-back Charlie Taylor, but the Whites decided otherwise and have loaned Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Manchester United, while sending Denton to League Two.




He links up with former Leeds midfielder Brown, who is player manager at Vale Park, having joined the League Two side from the Whites in 2014, initially as just a player

Denton thinks Brown goes about the game in the right way and is keen to soak up as much as he can from his new manager.
 


"I trained with Michael Brown a few times when I was a young lad and even then he was a good pro", Denton told his new club's official site.

"He does it the way it should be done and that's why he's had such a long career.

"He's told me come in and work hard and see how we get on."

Denton is ineligible for Vale's next game, which comes against his parent club Leeds in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening, and as such could make his debut at home against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.
 