Port Vale Skipper Stresses Cash Incentive To Beat Leeds United

Port Vale skipper Antony Kay has insisted that he is well aware of the test that awaits his team against Leeds United in the EFL Cup, but insists his side know if they can progress it will bring much-needed cash into the club's coffers.



The League Two side are set to visit Elland Road this Wednesday as they try to make their way through to the next round of the cup.











However, their opponents are a side that are coming fresh out of a victory in their first match of the season against Bolton Wanderers, and in spite of Port Vale winning their opener, the skipper understands the tough nature of the fixture.



The approach therefore for the visiting team will be to take it as just another game, to play freely and try to progress in the cup.





Key also believes the fans will enjoy the trip to Elland Road.

“It will be a tough game”, Kay told his club's official website.



“Whether they play a full team or not, you never know.



"Obviously, they have a big squad so we will just take it as the ‘next game’ which is the most important thing; especially for the club so we can get a few wins in the cup and bring the revenue up.



“It’s nice for the fans to go there too, it’s a nice stadium and a nice pitch so I hope that it will be a good night.”

