06 October 2016

08/08/2017 - 11:26 BST

Rafael Benitez Confirms Admiration for Arsenal Star

 




Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has revealed his club's interest in out-of-favour Arsenal star Lucas Perez, but hinted he may need to ship out players to bring in the Spaniard.

The Magpies have just returned to the Premier League and will be hoping for better season than the one they managed the last time around at the top level.




The club have so far managed to bring in five new faces this summer, though the manager feels the need to add more and has been growing impatient over his side's lacklustre activity in the transfer market.

And the uncertainties that remain over striker Dwight Gayle's availability in their first league match against Tottenham on Sunday mean that the former Liverpool manager is keen for additions.
 


However, Benitez also knows that Newcastle need to offload out of favour players too.  

Revealing his admiration for the former Deportivo La Coruna man, Benitez was quoted as saying by beIN Sports: "I like the player because I have good friends in A Coruna.

"I know that he did really well.

"He's come here and not played in many games, but I like the player.

"We know what we need and will try to do it until the end of the transfer window.

"We are now trying to work in different directions.

"We are trying to move players out to bring players in.

"We know what we need.

"We are looking at different options.

"If we can't get one, we have to look at others."
 