06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/08/2017 - 12:44 BST

Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Comments On Martyn Waghorn Departure

 




Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has stressed that Martyn Waghorn was of the standard needed to play for the Gers, but the striker would have received fewer playing time opportunities had he stayed at Ibrox.

Waghorn joined English Championship side Ipswich Town from Rangers for an undisclosed fee on Monday, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with Mick McCarthy's men.




Caixinha has now addressed Waghorn's departure and is clear that the striker was good enough to play for Rangers, though if he had stayed his playing chances would have been restricted.

"Martyn was a great professional while he was with us. He was a great Rangers standard player", Caixinha told a press conference, when asked about the sale.
 


"I spoke to Martyn and we agreed he would maybe have less chances this season", he added.

Waghorn has been handed the number 9 shirt at Ipswich and will be looking to play on a regular basis at Portman Road.

He was taken to Scotland by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton, but has lasted a matter of months at the club under Portuguese tactician Caixinha.
 