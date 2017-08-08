Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Comments On Martyn Waghorn Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has stressed that Martyn Waghorn was of the standard needed to play for the Gers, but the striker would have received fewer playing time opportunities had he stayed at Ibrox.



Waghorn joined English Championship side Ipswich Town from Rangers for an undisclosed fee on Monday, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with Mick McCarthy's men.











Caixinha has now addressed Waghorn's departure and is clear that the striker was good enough to play for Rangers, though if he had stayed his playing chances would have been restricted.



"Martyn was a great professional while he was with us. He was a great Rangers standard player", Caixinha told a press conference, when asked about the sale.





" I spoke to Martyn and we agreed he would maybe have less chances this season", he added.