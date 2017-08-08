Speculation of Imminent Move For Leeds United Target Goes Into Overdrive

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Aden Flint could be set for a move away from Bristol City soon after being withdrawn from the Robins' starting line-up for their EFL Cup win over Plymouth Argyle.



Flint has been linked with both Leeds and Birmingham, with Harry Redknapp's men recently seeing a double bid for the centre-back and his team-mate Joe Bryan knocked back.











At Ashton Gate on Tuesday night, Flint was due to play, but after speaking to manager Lee Johnson he was withdrawn from the team, something which could hint a move is close for the defender.



Following the 5-0 win over Plymouth, Bristol City first team coach Jamie McAllister told his post-match press conference: "Aden Flint was picked in the starting eleven [but] after a conversation with the gaffer it was decided to take him out of the team."





Also at the centre of transfer speculation along with Flint, eyebrows were raised at Bryan not being involved .