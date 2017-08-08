XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/08/2017 - 22:53 BST

Speculation of Imminent Move For Leeds United Target Goes Into Overdrive

 




Leeds United target Aden Flint could be set for a move away from Bristol City soon after being withdrawn from the Robins' starting line-up for their EFL Cup win over Plymouth Argyle.

Flint has been linked with both Leeds and Birmingham, with Harry Redknapp's men recently seeing a double bid for the centre-back and his team-mate Joe Bryan knocked back.




At Ashton Gate on Tuesday night, Flint was due to play, but after speaking to manager Lee Johnson he was withdrawn from the team, something which could hint a move is close for the defender.

Following the 5-0 win over Plymouth, Bristol City first team coach Jamie McAllister told his post-match press conference: "Aden Flint was picked in the starting eleven [but] after a conversation with the gaffer it was decided to take him out of the team."
 


Also at the centre of transfer speculation along with Flint, eyebrows were raised at Bryan not being involved.

But McAllister says the call was simply made to hand Bryan time to rest.

"Joe Bryan was just rested tonight", he explained.

It remains to be seen if Flint does make a quick move away from Bristol City, with the Robins prepared to sell the centre-back for the right price.

They are opposed to letting Bryan go though.
 