Tottenham Hotspur Interest In Target Complicates Matters For Juventus But Club Won’t Be Held To Ransom

Juventus will not let Valencia hold them to ransom over Joao Cancelo, after Los Che used Tottenham Hotspur's interest in the full-back to ask for more than €25m.



Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri is keen to add Cancelo to the ranks in Turin and the Valencia man is the Italian tactician's first choice.











Juventus have offered €25m to sign the full-back and have not been willing to go above the figure.



But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Tottenham's interest in Cancelo has caused Valencia to ask Juventus to go higher than €25m.





Spurs are looking for another full-back following the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City and Cnacelo is on the club's radar.