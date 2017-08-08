Tottenham Hotspur Talent Buzzing At Wembley Experience

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur youngster Anthony Georgiou says that it was an incredible opportunity for him to play for the senior team at Wembley.



The youngster was part of the side that played in a 2-0 win against Italian champions Juventus on Saturday at England's national stadium.











The midfielder is clear he relished the experience and the chance to take on last season's Champions League finalists at one of the biggest stadiums in world football.



Georgiou, who saw most of last season disrupted by injury, was also pleased to be able to line up with the senior side.





“It’s fantastic. Wembley is one of the biggest stadiums there is and to be playing here for the first team is an amazing experience", Georgiou told his club's official website.

"It’s always good to get an opportunity to be with the first team and it’s nice to do it at Wembley, the home of English football."



Georgiou admits that when he was told to get ready to come on off the bench his heart quickened, however he insists he was soon into the flow of the match.



"I was so excited when I got the call to come on, the heart starts to beat faster, but as soon as I got on the pitch I felt more comfortable.



"In that situation, you feel your way into the game and you’re just focused on what you’ve got to do.



"Of course it’s a buzz to start with, but when you get into the game you’re fully focused.”



The young midfielder has been an integral part of Tottenham's pre-season tour and will now hope to make his experience pay when the season starts.

