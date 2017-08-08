XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/08/2017 - 11:13 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Talent Buzzing At Wembley Experience

 




Tottenham Hotspur youngster Anthony Georgiou says that it was an incredible opportunity for him to play for the senior team at Wembley.

The youngster was part of the side that played in a 2-0 win against Italian champions Juventus on Saturday at England's national stadium.




The midfielder is clear he relished the experience and the chance to take on last season's Champions League finalists at one of the biggest stadiums in world football.

Georgiou, who saw most of last season disrupted by injury, was also pleased to be able to line up with the senior side.
 


“It’s fantastic. Wembley is one of the biggest stadiums there is and to be playing here for the first team is an amazing experience", Georgiou told his club's official website.  

"It’s always good to get an opportunity to be with the first team and it’s nice to do it at Wembley, the home of English football."

Georgiou admits that when he was told to get ready to come on off the bench his heart quickened, however he insists he was soon into the flow of the match.

"I was so excited when I got the call to come on, the heart starts to beat faster, but as soon as I got on the pitch I felt more comfortable.

"In that situation, you feel your way into the game and you’re just focused on what you’ve got to do.

"Of course it’s a buzz to start with, but when you get into the game you’re fully focused.”

The young midfielder has been an integral part of Tottenham's pre-season tour and will now hope to make his experience pay when the season starts.
 