06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/08/2017 - 17:21 BST

You’ve Got Such A Big Heart – Pontus Jansson Lauds Leeds Team-Mate Signing New Deal

 




Pontus Jansson has hailed the news of Leeds United team-mate Gaetano Berardi signing a new contract at the club.

The Italian full-back was out of contract at the end of the season, but Leeds have convinced him to pen a new three-year deal which ensures his stay at Elland Road, which started in 2014 with a move from Sampdoria, will continue until 2020.




Berardi's Leeds team-mate Jansson is delighted with the news.

The centre-back says the Italian is one of the best people he has encountered during his football career and lauded the size of his heart.
 


Jansson wrote on Twitter: "One of the best persons I ever met during my career and easily the one with the biggest heart! [sic]

"Complimenti fratello!"

Berardi picked up a knock when in action for Leeds in Sunday's 3-2 Championship win away at Bolton Wanderers, as the Whites started their campaign on a positive note.

Leeds fans will hope the full-back, who can play on both the right and left sides of defence, is not out for long.
 