You’ve Got Such A Big Heart – Pontus Jansson Lauds Leeds Team-Mate Signing New Deal

Pontus Jansson has hailed the news of Leeds United team-mate Gaetano Berardi signing a new contract at the club.



The Italian full-back was out of contract at the end of the season, but Leeds have convinced him to pen a new three-year deal which ensures his stay at Elland Road, which started in 2014 with a move from Sampdoria, will continue until 2020.











Berardi's Leeds team-mate Jansson is delighted with the news.



The centre-back says the Italian is one of the best people he has encountered during his football career and lauded the size of his heart.





Jansson wrote on Twitter: "One of the best persons I ever met during my career and easily the one with the biggest heart! [sic]