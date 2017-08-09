AC Milan Sporting Director Admits Diego Costa On Wanted List

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli admits that Chelsea striker Diego Costa is still on their shortlist of forward targets.



Costa and Chelsea’s relationship hit a new low last week when his representative accused the Blues and Antonio Conte of disrespecting the player and closed all doors to the striker ever playing for the Blues again.











The 28-year-old is trying to push through a move out of Chelsea and has made it clear that he is not interested in joining any club other than his former side Atletico Madrid.



AC Milan have also been keeping tabs on him and super agent Jorge Mendes has been reportedly trying to convince the player to move to the San Siro in the current window.





Costa has remained adamant about joining the Spanish giants so far, but Mirabelli revealed that the Chelsea striker is still on AC Milan’s radar.

He admits that the club have little room for mistakes when it comes to signing a new striker in the last month of the window.



“We are working for a new striker and we cannot make a mistake", Mirabelli told QS.



“[Fiorentina striker Nikola] Kalinic and Costa are on our list.”



Atletico Madrid have been slow to move for Costa this summer and with al ittle more than three weeks left in the window, the player is desperate to find his way out of Chelsea.

