XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/08/2017 - 15:35 BST

Aden Flint Didn’t Refuse To Play – Bristol City Boss On Birmingham and Leeds Linked Defender

 




Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has blasted suggestions that Birmingham City and Leeds United target Aden Flint refused to play in Tuesday night's EFL Cup tie.

Flint had been due to play against Plymouth Argyle at Ashton Gate, but the Robins' first team coach revealed after the 5-0 win  that the centre-back was withdrawn following a discussion with Johnson.




Flint has been heavily linked with leaving Bristol City this month, with Birmingham having two bids turned down and Leeds continuing to be mooted as keen, but Johnson says the defender did not refuse to play.

And he insists Flint's absence does not mean he is going.
 


"I felt it was better for the team that I left Aden out of the team. It doesn't mean he's going or the door is closed", Johnson told a press conference when asked about Flint.

"Aden didn't refuse to play.

"We have had two solo bids from Birmingham. Neither reached the acceptable valuation for Aden.

"The owner has gone on record to say we don't need to sell.

"It has to be right for our club at the right valuation", the Robins boss added.

The ball now appears to be in the court of clubs keen on Flint to reach a level at which Bristol City are ready to sell.

With the clock ticking on the transfer window, time is running out for sides that want Flint to do just that.
 