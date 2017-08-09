Aden Flint Didn’t Refuse To Play – Bristol City Boss On Birmingham and Leeds Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has blasted suggestions that Birmingham City and Leeds United target Aden Flint refused to play in Tuesday night's EFL Cup tie.



Flint had been due to play against Plymouth Argyle at Ashton Gate, but the Robins' first team coach revealed after the 5-0 win that the centre-back was withdrawn following a discussion with Johnson.











Flint has been heavily linked with leaving Bristol City this month, with Birmingham having two bids turned down and Leeds continuing to be mooted as keen, but Johnson says the defender did not refuse to play.



And he insists Flint's absence does not mean he is going.





" I felt it was better for the team that I left Aden out of the team. It doesn't mean he's going or the door is closed", Johnson told a press conference when asked about Flint .