XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/08/2017 - 18:58 BST

Alfredo Morelos Starts – Rangers Team vs Dunfermline Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Dunfermline
Competition: Scottish League Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Dunfermline in a Scottish League Cup tie at Ibrox.

Pedro Caixinha's men started their Scottisn Premiership campaign with a win away at Motherwell and will be keen to keep the winning momentum going against the Pars.




Caixinha goes with Jak Alnwick between the sticks, giving the number 2 goalkeeper a chance to impress. Fabio Cardoso and Bruno Alves continue their centre-back pairing, while James Tavernier and Lee Wallace operate as full-backs. Jordan Rossiter is handed a start in midfield, with Josh Windass also getting the nod to play. Kenny Miller brings experience to the attack alongside the young Alfredo Morelos.

If the Portuguese tactician needs to make changes at any point during the game, he can turn to Niko Kranjcar off the bench, while young striker Ryan Hardie is another option.

 


Rangers Team vs Dunfermline

Alnwick, Tavernier, Cardoso, Alves, Wallace; Candeias, Rossiter, Dorrans, Windass; Miller, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Hodson, Wilson, Jack, Holt, Kranjcar, Hardie
 