Alfredo Morelos Starts – Rangers Team vs Dunfermline Confirmed

Fixture: Rangers vs Dunfermline

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Dunfermline in a Scottish League Cup tie at Ibrox.



Pedro Caixinha's men started their Scottisn Premiership campaign with a win away at Motherwell and will be keen to keep the winning momentum going against the Pars.











Caixinha goes with Jak Alnwick between the sticks, giving the number 2 goalkeeper a chance to impress. Fabio Cardoso and Bruno Alves continue their centre-back pairing, while James Tavernier and Lee Wallace operate as full-backs. Jordan Rossiter is handed a start in midfield, with Josh Windass also getting the nod to play. Kenny Miller brings experience to the attack alongside the young Alfredo Morelos.



If the Portuguese tactician needs to make changes at any point during the game, he can turn to Niko Kranjcar off the bench, while young striker Ryan Hardie is another option.



Rangers Team vs Dunfermline



Alnwick, Tavernier, Cardoso, Alves, Wallace; Candeias, Rossiter, Dorrans, Windass; Miller, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Hodson, Wilson, Jack, Holt, Kranjcar, Hardie

