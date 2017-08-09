Andy Yiadom Tells Barnsley He Wants Exit As Huddersfield, Reading and Swansea In Hunt

Follow @insidefutbol





In-demand Andy Yiadom has told Barnsley that he wants to leave the club this summer, with Huddersfield Town the front-runners in the chase for his signature.



Barnsley have been hoping to keep hold of the defender, but Yiadom has attracted interest from the Premier League, making the Oakwell side's task a tough one.











According to BBC Sheffield, Yiadom has now let Barnsley know that he wants to be sold this summer, in an attempt to force through a move.



It is claimed that David Wagner's Huddersfield are leading the chase for Yiadom, but Reading are interested, while Swansea City reportedly made a bid for the full-back late last month.





Barnsley signed the 25-year-old, who is also able to operate further down the flank in an attacking role, from Barnet in 2016.