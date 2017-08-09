XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/08/2017 - 14:44 BST

Andy Yiadom Tells Barnsley He Wants Exit As Huddersfield, Reading and Swansea In Hunt

 




In-demand Andy Yiadom has told Barnsley that he wants to leave the club this summer, with Huddersfield Town the front-runners in the chase for his signature.

Barnsley have been hoping to keep hold of the defender, but Yiadom has attracted interest from the Premier League, making the Oakwell side's task a tough one.




According to BBC Sheffield, Yiadom has now let Barnsley know that he wants to be sold this summer, in an attempt to force through a move.

It is claimed that David Wagner's Huddersfield are leading the chase for Yiadom, but Reading are interested, while Swansea City reportedly made a bid for the full-back late last month.
 


Barnsley signed the 25-year-old, who is also able to operate further down the flank in an attacking role, from Barnet in 2016.

Yiadom has flourished at Oakwell and made his senior Ghana debut on the international stage earlier this year.

He featured on a regular basis for Barnsley in the Championship last season and the club will want to earn the maximum possible from his sale.

Barnsley have already rejected two offers from Huddersfield for Yiadom this summer, bids of £1m and £1.5m.
 