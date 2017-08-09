Barcelona In Loop On Philippe Coutinho’s Injury, Won’t Affect Transfer

Barcelona are aware of Philippe Coutinho's injury situation and are confident it will not scupper a move for the Brazilian to the Camp Nou.
The Catalan giants are holding talks with Liverpool in an attempt to agree a deal with the Reds for the attacking midfielder and are hoping to be able to present him to the media this week.
Coutinho is currently out injured with a sore back and has been rated as a major doubt for Liverpool's Premier League opener at the weekend.
The injury will not scupper a move to Spain though as, according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are fully aware of Coutinho's fitness situation and are confident it is not an issue.
Coutinho wants to make the move to Barcelona this summer and the Spanish giants are confident they will get their man.
However, Liverpool are not keen to lose the Brazilian and manager Jurgen Klopp remains opposed to a sale.
It has been suggested Barcelona could pay as much as £109m to make sure Coutinho makes the move to the Camp Nou this summer.
And the player's agent has been locked in talks with Barcelona to work out a way to take his client from Anfield.