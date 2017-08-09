Barcelona In Loop On Philippe Coutinho’s Injury, Won’t Affect Transfer

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are aware of Philippe Coutinho's injury situation and are confident it will not scupper a move for the Brazilian to the Camp Nou.



The Catalan giants are holding talks with Liverpool in an attempt to agree a deal with the Reds for the attacking midfielder and are hoping to be able to present him to the media this week.











Coutinho is currently out injured with a sore back and has been rated as a major doubt for Liverpool's Premier League opener at the weekend.



The injury will not scupper a move to Spain though as, according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are fully aware of Coutinho's fitness situation and are confident it is not an issue.





Coutinho wants to make the move to Barcelona this summer and the Spanish giants are confident they will get their man.