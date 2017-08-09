Borussia Dortmund Beat Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus To Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund have seen off competition to snap up Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur target Jeremy Toljan from Hoffenheim.



Toljan helped Germany's Under-21s win the European Under-21 Championship this summer and his performances attracted the eyes of several sides.











Tottenham have been linked with the full-back, with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino looking to bolster his full-back options following the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, while Juventus have been keen to take Toljan to Italy.



But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, it is Dortmund who have won the race for the defender.





It is claimed Dortmund have thrashed out all the details of the transfer, and have won the race for Toljan.