06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/08/2017 - 18:54 BST

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson Starts – Leeds United Team vs Port Vale Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Port Vale
Competition: EFL Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially named their starting side and substitutes to take on Port Vale at Elland Road in an EFL Cup tie this evening.

The Whites kicked off their season with a 3-2 win away at Bolton Wanderers on Sunday and head coach Thomas Christiansen will be keen for his men to build on the victory and make winning a habit.




Christiansen opts to play Felix Wiedwald between the sticks, while there is an unfamiliar defensive duo in the shape of young Connor Shaughnessy and Manchester United loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson. Luke Ayling and Vurnon Anita are also in the backline. Ronaldo Vieira plays, as does Mateusz Klich, while Stuart Dallas, Hadi Sacko and Samu Saiz support Caleb Ekuban up top.

If the Leeds boss needs to make changes at any point during the clash at Elland Road, he can turn to Chris Wood for goals, while Ezgjan Alioski is another option.

 


Leeds United Team vs Port Vale

Wiedwald, Ayling, Shaughnessy, Borthwick-Jackson, Anita, Vieira, Klich, Dallas, Saiz, Sacko, Ekuban

Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Wood, Alioski, Hernandez, Phillips, Bridcutt, Gomes 
 