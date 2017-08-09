Can’t Tell You That – Arsene Wenger Refuses To Confirm Bids For Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has refused to divulge whether Arsenal have received any offers for Alexis Sanchez this summer.



The Chilean has a year left on his contract with the Gunners and has been widely linked with a move away from Arsenal with Manchester City believed to be keen to get him.











Sanchez has also expressed his desire to play in the Champions League next season, but Wenger has been adamant that the winger won’t be allowed to leave the club.



The Arsenal boss has been willing to take the risk of Sanchez running down his current contract and leaving the Emirates on a free transfer next summer.





A number of clubs have been linked with making bids for Sanchez, but the Frenchman refused to reveal whether the Gunners have offers on their table for the Chilean.

Asked if Arsenal have received bids for Sanchez this summer, Wenger said in a press conference: “I can’t tell you that.



“We are not open to any offers anyway.”



Sanchez has rejoined training with Arsenal but is not fit enough to face Leicester City in the opening game of the Premier League season on Friday night.

