Elland Road, Incredible – Samu Saiz Buzzing After Hat-Trick In Leeds United’s EFL Cup Romp

Follow @insidefutbol





Samu Saiz has dubbed his evening "incredible" after he scored a hat-trick for Leeds United in a 4-1 thrashing of Port Vale in the EFL Cup.



It took just 12 minutes for Saiz to hand Leeds the lead as he placed home a shot following a Stuart Dallas effort coming back off the post.











But Port Vale would not go in behind at the break and Michael Tonge struck against his former club after a long throw in.



On the hour mark it was 2-1 to the hosts as Saiz grabbed his second, going round the Port Vale goalkeeper to make no mistake.



📸 @Samusaiz celebrates after grabbing a hat-trick on his debut against @OfficialPVFC, with 15 minutes still to be played 3-1 pic.twitter.com/igiCCyTzi1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 9, 2017



The Spaniard grabbed his hat-trick with a classy shot into the top corner just two minutes later before Caleb Ekuban made it 4-1 with seven minutes left.