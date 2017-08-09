XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/08/2017 - 21:50 BST

Elland Road, Incredible – Samu Saiz Buzzing After Hat-Trick In Leeds United’s EFL Cup Romp

 




Samu Saiz has dubbed his evening "incredible" after he scored a hat-trick for Leeds United in a 4-1 thrashing of Port Vale in the EFL Cup.

It took just 12 minutes for Saiz to hand Leeds the lead as he placed home a shot following a Stuart Dallas effort coming back off the post.




But Port Vale would not go in behind at the break and Michael Tonge struck against his former club after a long throw in.

On the hour mark it was 2-1 to the hosts as Saiz grabbed his second, going round the Port Vale goalkeeper to make no mistake.
 


The Spaniard grabbed his hat-trick with a classy shot into the top corner just two minutes later before Caleb Ekuban made it 4-1 with seven minutes left.

Saiz was delighted with his debut and despite his limited English was clear that it had been a memorable night under the lights at Elland Road.

"I am very happy…Elland Road, first game, hat-trick, I'm very happy", Saiz said on LUTV.

"Incredible", he added.

All eyes will now be on whether Saiz is handed a start at the weekend when Leeds are in Championship action against Preston North End at Elland Road.
 