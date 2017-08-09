High-Powered Barcelona Delegation Bid To Push Through Philippe Coutinho Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have entered the final stretch in their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho and are looking to close out negotiations with Liverpool soon.



The Catalan giants have stepped up their efforts to sign the midfielder from Liverpool over the last few days and are now looking to close out the deal in the coming days.











According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, a high powered Barcelona delegation reached England after negotiations with Dortmund for Ousmane Dembele and are looking to get to work with their pursuit of the Liverpool midfielder.



Despite claims of Barcelona willing to offer crazy sums for the 25-year-old, it has been claimed that the Catalan giants are looking to get the deal over the line for around €100m with the Reds.





Jurgen Klopp has been unwilling to lose his superstar midfielder, but the Liverpool board are reportedly considering accepting the big money offer from the Catalan giants.

Coutinho has already agreed the terms of a contract with Barcelona and has informed Klopp about his desire to move to the Nou Camp this summer.



Barcelona are looking to close out the deal soon and are planning to unveil Coutinho as their new acquisition by the end of the week.

