06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/08/2017 - 12:32 BST

Huge Physicality – Pedro Caixinha Excited To Develop Rangers Star’s Potential

 




Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has dubbed Josh Windass a "very good prospect" as he looks to make the most of the midfielder's potential and strong physical game.

Windass was snapped up last summer by former Gers boss Mark Warburton from English League Two side Accrington Stanley and has had his fair share of criticism from fans.




It was suggested he could be offloaded by Caixinha earlier this summer, but the Portuguese has regularly selected the midfielder and is backing him, stating he feels Windass is a good prospect.

But Caixinha wants to work with Windass to improve his game and is aiming to make him a more complete performer.
 


"Josh is one player that I am keen to change, I’m keen to change the way he sees the game and the way he approaches the game to become a much more complete player", he said via his club's official site.

"If he can give you all of that and understand the game differently and get him to understand another moment of the game which is defensive then he’ll improve.

"If he understands you need to be switched on all the time and work on the concentration levels then I will be glad to help him. He knows that and I know that and we are working together.

"He is a very good prospect, he has a huge physicality when he accelerates and goes forward but we need to control those situations depending on the moment of the game", the Portuguese added.

Windass was in good form in Rangers' Scottish Premiership opener last weekend, which saw the Gers run out 2-1 winners over Motherwell at Fir Park to start the campaign with three points.
 