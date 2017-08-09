Huge Physicality – Pedro Caixinha Excited To Develop Rangers Star’s Potential

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has dubbed Josh Windass a "very good prospect" as he looks to make the most of the midfielder's potential and strong physical game.



Windass was snapped up last summer by former Gers boss Mark Warburton from English League Two side Accrington Stanley and has had his fair share of criticism from fans.











It was suggested he could be offloaded by Caixinha earlier this summer, but the Portuguese has regularly selected the midfielder and is backing him, stating he feels Windass is a good prospect.



But Caixinha wants to work with Windass to improve his game and is aiming to make him a more complete performer.





" Josh is one player that I am keen to change, I’m keen to change the way he sees the game and the way he approaches the game to become a much more complete player", he said via his club's official site.