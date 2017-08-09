XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/08/2017 - 12:57 BST

I Assure The Fans – Astana Official Delivers Bad News For Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Hull

 




Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Hull City are set to be disappointed in their pursuit of FC Astana striker Junior Kabananga.

The DR Congo international has been linked with a move away from the Kazakh giants in the current transfer window with the trio of English Championship clubs alive to his talent.




Leeds have been claimed to be in pole position for a striker who has been rated at around the £1.5m mark.

However Astana, who are in the thick of the Kazakh Super League season along with trying to reach the Champions League group stage, will not sell Kabananga before the end of their domestic season.
 


Forward Patrick Twumasi has also been linked with leaving, but along with Kabananga, he will stay, general manager Sayan Khamitzhanov insists.

"Both Twumasi and Kabananga are having a great season. Kabananga announced himself to the whole world at the beginning of the year, becoming the top scorer at the African Nations Cup and I will not hide that we have received proposals for him", the general manager told Dixinews.

"Twumasi, from year to year, is consistently one of the best players in the league. His bright game in European competition has also brought interest in him.

"But both of these players have existing contracts with Astana until the end of 2018.

"Naturally, if we get an offer that suits both the club and the player, then the player will leave the club.

"But I want to reassure the fans, until the end of the current season, we will not consider any offers for the sale of these players", Khamitzhanov added.

Kabananga is expected to be a key man for Astana in their bid to progress past Scottish giants Celtic in the Champions League playoff round later this month.
 