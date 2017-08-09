I Assure The Fans – Astana Official Delivers Bad News For Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Hull

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Hull City are set to be disappointed in their pursuit of FC Astana striker Junior Kabananga.



The DR Congo international has been linked with a move away from the Kazakh giants in the current transfer window with the trio of English Championship clubs alive to his talent.











Leeds have been claimed to be in pole position for a striker who has been rated at around the £1.5m mark.



However Astana, who are in the thick of the Kazakh Super League season along with trying to reach the Champions League group stage, will not sell Kabananga before the end of their domestic season.





Forward Patrick Twumasi has also been linked with leaving, but along with Kabananga, he will stay, general manager Sayan Khamitzhanov insists .