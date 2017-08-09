I’m Doing Specific Work Off Pitch With Him – Pedro Caixinha On Rangers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has revealed that his work with new signing Carlos Pena has extended beyond the training pitch in order to help him to adapt to his new surroundings better.



Caixinha snapped up the 27-year-old Mexican midfielder from Guadalajara this summer, but Pena is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the club this season.











He was not part of the squad for Rangers’ Europa League qualifying defeat in July and remained an unused substitute in their league win over Motherwell on Sunday.



The Rangers boss revealed that midfielder is undergoing a special training regime in order to get him up to speed with the rest of the squad and build his fitness up.





Caixinha also added that he is also working off the training pitch with the new signing to help him to settle down in his new surroundings and is hopeful that the midfielder will soon see some action on the pitch.

The Rangers boss told the club’s official website: “Carlos Pena is having special training in order for him to get the right rhythm and levels.



“I am having specific work with him not only on the pitch but off it as well.



“We want to give him the chance when it is the right moment.



"I would like to involve him as soon as possible, he is getting there, he wants to get there and we are working towards that.”



Pena is a Mexico international and has earned 19 caps for his county.

